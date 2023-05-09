BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been indicted in connection to the shooting of Alabama State Trooper Jeremy Alford on April 9 during a chase in Escambia County ending in a crash. One was killed and two other were injured. It is unclear if they died from the crash or the shooting. Alford did not die, but was seriously injured.

Johndarius Williams has been indicted on felony murder, attempted murder and two drug charges, according to court documents.

The chase happened after Cpl. Alford tried to pull over a car in Conecuh County, but the driver did not stop. The chase ended in Escambia County near Highway 41 and Emmons Road when the car left the road.

The shooting happened after the car left the road. The ALEA release said one person was killed and two others in the car were injured.

Cpl. Alford was in the hospital for two days before being released.