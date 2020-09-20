Man identified in Saturday’s fatal crash

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — Eric Bryant Simpson, 42, was identified in Saturday mornings fatal crash in Evergreen. Simpson died after his 2004 Honda Accord left the roadway and hit a tree.

This crash is still under investigation.

