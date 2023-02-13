BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot in the abdomen and found at the Chuck E. Cheese off Highway 280 on Sunday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

Chief Deputy Clay Hammac told CBS 42 that county police received a call about the shooting at around 4:50 p.m. The SCSO called in the Hoover Police Department for backup on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The suspect was detained, and Hammac noted that deputies were searching the area for the weapon used. Investigators said that the suspect and the victim appear to be relatives.