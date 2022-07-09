ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A missing man has been located after an extensive search early Saturday morning. Gerry Thompson was reported missing Friday, July 8 by family members near Skippy White Bridge in Flomaton.

Search crews from multiple agencies spent hours looking for Thompson with no results, until he was spotted on Big Escambia Creek by a witness who contacted law enforcement. Flomaton Police believe Thompson, who is autistic, entered the water off of Highway 31 at Flomaton Landing Friday night.

He’s believed to have been in the water for 12 hours. Officials tell us he is safe and they’re appreciative of multiple agencies joining the search.

“Personally, I want to thank my friend Sheriff Jackson, for allowing his equipment and deputies to assist this incident. He did so without hesitation. He was also there overnight assisting us. My Dispatchers, Excellent job handling all the information coming in and the various demands we made. My Officers, you continue to make me very proud to call you my own. This is how public safety is supposed to work,” said Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson.