FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A drunk driver with cocaine and ecstasy fled a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road and Tulip Street Saturday, according to Flomaton Police. After a chase, the driver was arrested and now faces half a dozen charges.

Fenetrias Lewis faces six charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance cocaine, possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, and fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement.

Flomaton Police said they smelled marijuana coming from inside Lewis’ vehicle. When officers told the Lewis to pull to the side of the road, the Lewis fled, according to police. During the chase, police said Lewis threw a baggie of white powder out of his window.

Police said Lewis drove “a small distance before coming to a stop.” Police said the baggie Lewis threw from the car contained seven grams of “a white powdery substance field tested positive to be cocaine.