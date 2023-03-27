BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man died from an apparent gunshot wound at the Circle K off the 1700 block of Tallapoosa Street on Sunday.

According to Birmingham Police Department Assistant Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched the scene at around 6 p.m. on report of a person shot. Officers observed a man lying unresponsive in the parking lot, and Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the man deceased.

Fitzgerald said the preliminary investigation revealed the victim was at the Circle K when an unknown suspect opened fire on him. The victim returned fire before collapsing.

The victim was later identified as 25-year-old Demetrius Antwan Davis Jr.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

