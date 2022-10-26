MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Evergreen man was pronounced dead on scene Saturday afternoon after a “single-vehicle crash” involving an ATV, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Roderick D. Dennis, 41, was the passenger of an ATV when he fell off the back at Old Stage Road on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 2:30 p.m.. Dennis and another man were riding the ATV approximately six miles north of Repton in Conecuh County when the crash occurred.

When the driver realized Dennis fell off, he stopped the ATV. Dennis was not wearing a helmet during the time of the crash. Dennis was pronounced dead at the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.