BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 48-year-old man serving a life sentence for murder was found dead in his prison cell at Donaldson Correctional Facility on June 3.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, William Lynn Smith was found unresponsive in his private cell by staff around 9:43 a.m. The coroner’s office said a postmortem exam will be performed Monday to assist in determining the cause of Smith’s death.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding Smith’s death.

Smith was serving a life sentence at Donaldson following a 2018 murder conviction out of Cullman County.