HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man has been charged by a federal grand jury with committing a string of armed robberies, the announcement came Wednesday.

27-year-old Christopher Maxwell Jacobie Owens faces a 12-count indictment filed in the U.S. District Court, charged with six counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and six counts of brandishing a firearm.

Court records allege that over the course of six days in November 2020, Owens committed six armed robberies at several businesses in Huntsville. Owens allegedly robbed two Family Dollar locations, one Dollar General store, two MetroPCS locations, and a Walgreens.

The federal filing says the “Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery that affects interstate commerce and that involves the taking of property from another person by means of actual or threatened force or violence.”

If convicted of a Hobbs Act Robbery, Owens faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

He faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison if convicted of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.