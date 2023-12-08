EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — A high school football player in Evergreen is dead after being stabbed multiple times Thursday night.

Robert Baldwin, 18, was stabbed to death during an argument along Highway 83 in the West Side community of Conecuh County. Evergreen Police say Jimmy Clark, 33, has been charged with murder.

Evergreen Police Chief Tristin Robinson said he’s unsure what led to the confrontation.

It’s a loss felt across the community and on campus Friday at Hillcrest High School in Evergreen.

“I just want him to be remembered for his big personality, his soft, gentle spirit,” said Hillcrest High School Head Football Coach Justin Nared. “Seeing kids with bloodshot, red eyes just so sad because you know that they’re hurting.”

“I feel like I’ve lost a son; the teammates were a tight brotherhood and they’ve lost a brother; their schoolmates have lost their friend. His family has lost their cousin, their nephew. They’ve lost that family member,” he said.

Nared remembers Baldwin as a gentle giant and a leader on his team.

“He worked hard, he played the game with a lot of passion, his classmates loved him, his teammates loved him. He was just a standup kid,” said Nared.

Superintendent Dr. Tonya Bozeman says she knew Baldwin well, and she’s still processing what happened.

“You don’t expect young people to die. We all know that we have to leave this earth at some point, but you don’t expect children to die, especially not at 18 and not as tragically as he passed,” she said.

Additional counselors are on campus Friday and available to students and faculty.

We have updated this story’s headline so “high school” is lowercase. Robert Baldwin was an Evergreen high school football player, but he didn’t attend Evergreen High.