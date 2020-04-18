HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man has been charged with murder in a March 27 shooting investigation.
Two people died, and two others were injured in the shooting that happened outside a motorcycle club on Mastin Lake Road.
Huntsville Police charged Albert Jameriz Vinson, 31, with 2 counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and shooting into an unoccupied building.
LATEST STORIES
- ADOC: 3 Alabama inmates test positive for COVID-19, 1 potential death from virus
- Mobile business owner forced to shut down even though mattress stores not listed in executive order
- Man charged with murder in Alabama biker club shooting
- Principal finds unique way to commemorate graduating seniors amid coronavirus pandemic
- Fairhope police: Teen accidentally shot in driveway