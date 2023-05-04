HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The man charged with shooting and killing two women in Five Points during separate incidents nearly six years ago has pleaded guilty, according to court records.

Otis Mayes, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder on March 31, 2023, for the deaths of 77-year-old Mary Blevins and 59-year-old Nancy Young.

At the time of the incident, Huntsville Police said officers were called to the Five Points Mobile Home Park on Windham Street around 9 p.m. on September 11, 2017. When they arrived, they found Mary Blevins in her mobile home with a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to Huntsville Hospital, where she later died.

While they were investigating that incident, officers were called to an accident involving one car on Greene Street about five minutes away, after the driver was reported as armed and running from the scene. A short time later, the officer found the driver, later identified as Mayes.

After he was arrested, officers said they found a handgun in his possession.

Realizing the vehicle was stolen, officers went to a home on Halsey Avenue to find the owner. When they arrived, they found Nancy Young dead from a gunshot wound.

Mayes, 27 at the time, was then charged with two counts of capital murder.

During the investigation, authorities said they learned that Mayes had been staying with family on Windham Street when he went to Blevins’ home, adding they knew each other. Once inside, police say Mayes shot her before taking prescription medications and leaving.

Investigators say Mayes then went to Young’s home, a short walk away, and knocked on the door. The two did not know each other, according to police. When Young opened the door, authorities said Mayes shot her and stole her car.

Despite a jury trial scheduled for August 2023, Mayes pleaded guilty to both counts. Within his plea, he waived his right to appeal.

He was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole. While currently incarcerated at the Madison County Jail, it is expected he will be transferred to a separate prison facility in the future.