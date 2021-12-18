Man charged with capital murder after ‘suspicious’ death of 18-month-old baby in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was charged with capital murder Friday night after an 18-month-old child died under suspicious circumstances in the Hay Court Apartments of Tuscaloosa.

Joseph Earl Jenkins, 28, was charged with capital murder and booked into jail with no bond. Police say that more charges are possible as they investigate.

At approximately 3 a.m., an 18-month-old baby was brought to DCH by ambulance for reportedly not breathing. Authorities say the child regained breathing and a pulse shortly after arrival, but eventually died despite lifesaving efforts.

Authorities believed that the child’s condition was suspicious and the Tuscaloosa Police Department began an investigation into possible child abuse or neglect. Jenkins, along with the child’s parent, was brought in for questioning. Jenkins was living with them, but is not related to the child.

The child’s body was sent to Montgomery for an autopsy.

Jenkins was in custody from the time of the original incident to his arrest.

This incident comes after several deaths have happened at the apartment complex this past year, the last being a woman who was shot at the complex on Nov. 19.