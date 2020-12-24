Man charged with attempted murder after attacking Alabama deputy with car

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Crenshaw County man faces an attempted murder charge after ramming a deputy’s vehicle off a road.

The deputy was heading home from work at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road began following his patrol car.

The vehicle got close to the patrol car, prompting the deputy to flash his emergency lights to get the driver, Dalton Grier, off his back. Grier backed off, but according to Sheriff Blake Turman, when the deputy tried to turn onto U.S. 29, Grier sped up and hit the back of the patrol car.

Turman said Grier repeated to hit the car until the deputy was forced off the road. Grier then left the scene while the patrol car was stuck in the mud.

The deputy contacted Turman, but while the deputy was on the scene, Grier returned, ramming the patrol car in the side.

Grier fled again but was taken into custody at his home.

He now is being held at the Crenshaw County Jail for attempted murder with no bond.

“The safety of our officers is paramount,” Turman said. “Our deputy was simply returning home from work and was attacked. This will not and cannot be tolerated. I’m thankful my deputy is okay but he has endured a very traumatic experience. Please keep all our officers in your prayers as this hits home for all of us.”

