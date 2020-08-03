Man arrested in Walker County after fleeing from Illinois on sex abuse charges

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he fled from Illinois when he was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

John Lawrence Switzer, 49, was living in Jasper and is a registered sex offender. According to WCSO, he had fled from Tazewell County, Ill. to avoid being arrested on the sexual abuse charge.

WCSO learned that Switzer was in Walker County and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Deputies were able to locate him and take him into custody.

Switzer is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge. He will be there until he is extradited back to Illinois to face the sexual abuse charge.

