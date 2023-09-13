

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is under arrest for alleged assault after a weekend fight sent two to the hospital, video of the altercation circulated online.

On Sept. 12, Auburn Police arrested D’Andre Frederick Hartwell, age 22, from Auburn, AL on a felony warrant charging him with assault second degree.

The arrest stems from the previously reported incident on Sept. 10 in the 700 Block of West Magnolia Drive. During the investigation of this incident, Hartwell was identified as the offender.

Video of the alleged assault shows two young men, college-age, fighting in a parking lot. One gains the upper hand, pins the other down, and slams his fist into his face repeatedly. The man on the bottom eventually stops fighting back. At this point, a young lady, who has been watching from the side, tries to stop the fight by pushing the man off the person on the ground. However, he picks her up, spins her in the air, and slams her to the ground, where she lies motionless. After body slamming her, the man resumes punching the man, who appears to be unconscious, in the face. That’s where the video ends.

An arrest warrant was subsequently obtained and Hartwell was arrested at the Auburn Police Department on Sept. 12. Hartwell was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond.

Auburn Police Department detectives continue to investigate this incident and additional charges are anticipated. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Auburn Police Department by calling the non-emergency line at 334-501-3100, the tip line at 334-246-1391, or by email at police@auburnalabama.org

Auburn Police, told WRBL the injured man and woman both suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital, treated, and released.