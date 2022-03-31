FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine in Flomaton, according to the police department.

FPD says around 12:26 a.m. Thursday, officers came across a parked vehicle in front of the We Care Thrift Store.

FPD found Andrew Howell inside of the vehicle and discovered he was wanted for arrest from another state. Police say Howell was in possession of a clear crystal-like substance identified as meth.

FPD also found an item or device that was electrical taped and had a protruding fuse the size of about a potato.

Howell was arrested on the charges of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and also held for Ffugitive from justice warrants.

Alabama Law Enforcement is assisting FPD in the investigation and the identification of the device with the fuse that was located in the vehicle.

This case is still under investigation.