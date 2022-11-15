MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old woman from a gas station in Auburn has been indicted on three counts of capital murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday.

On Monday, a grand jury in Macon County indicted Ibraheem Yazeed, 32, on three counts of capital murder. The indictment comes after Marshall’s office presented evidence for 10 days to the jury.

Specifically, the indictment charges Yazeed with one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree, one count of capital murder during robbery in the first degree and one count of capital murder involving a victim in a vehicle.

Aniah Blanchard, who grew up in Homewood and attended Southern Union State Community College, was reported missing October 24, 2019. She had been previously seen at a gas station in Auburn the night before.

On November 25, 2019, Blanchard’s body was discovered in the woods in Shorter, a town in Macon County.

“The indictment charges Yazeed did intentionally cause the death of Blanchard by shooting her with a gun during the course of abducting her and robbing her of a vehicle and cell phone,” Marshall stated in a press release. “The indictment also charges Yazeed intentionally caused Blanchard’s death while she was inside her vehicle, a 2017 Honda CR-V.”

Yazeed, who was out on bond in an unrelated kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery case out of Montgomery at the time of Blanchard’s disappearance and death, is being held at the Lee County Detention Facility on no bond.

Yazeed is facing the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.