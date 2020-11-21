Malone retiring as Gulf Shores tourism leader

He will step down next year and be succeeded by Beth Gendler

GULF SHORES, Ala (WKRG) — Longtime Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism CEO Herb Malone announced Friday that he will retire next year.

Malone helped create the organization in 1993 as a marketing arm for Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and the Fort Morgan peninsula. Under his leadership, the area has become one of the top beach destinations in the southeastern United States.

“Herb’s contributions to the community are abundant,” said Bill Brett , GSOBT Board Chairman. “He successfully built a legacy organization from the ground up that supports smart growth in the family tourism industry.”

Malone will retire at a date in 2021 to be determined. GSOBT Vice President of Sales & Sports Commission Beth Gendler was named to succeed Malone.

Malone has received numerous industry awards. Among his major accomplishments are leading the area to recovery after Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.