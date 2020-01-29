Majority of Holman Correctional Facility closing down, over 600 inmates being moved out

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has begun the process of closing significant parts of Holman Correctional Facility.

On Wednesday, ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn announced plans to close parts of William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. Dunn said that to ensure the ongoing safety and security of correctional staff, inmates and public, Holman’s main facility will close due to maintenance issues.

ADOC is calling this a decommissioning process, with approximately 422 general population inmates and 195 restricted housing inmates being relocated to other ADOC facilities across Alabama. This phase of decommissioning has already taken place.

Approximately 150 of Holman correctional facilities low-risk inmates serving life without parole sentences will be moved to the facilities standalone E dorm at Holman, formally the faith-based dormitory, and will continue to work at the prison tag in clothing plants.

Dunn said Holman’s restrictive housing unit will be modified appropriately to house and serve the facilities current 145 death row inmates. To make room for incoming inmates, 21 death row inmates have been transferred from Donaldson Correctional Facility to Holman.

“This will place additional stress on already stressed facilities,” Dunn said.

Dunn said that although Holman has had issues with violence among inmates, the decision is based off of maintenance safety concerns.

Dunn said there is no risk of threat to the public with the massive transferring of inmates.

It is not known at this time how long the closure will last or whether it is temporary or permanent.

