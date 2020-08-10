Majority of childcare centers have reopened in Alabama, hundreds remain closed

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
52077072_1559938203293

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Human Resources says 63% of the state’s child care facilities are now open.

Most of the 2,410 centers closed in the spring because of COVID-19. The department says in a news release that only 12% of child care providers were open for business in March because of the pandemic.

The department says reopening is a positive sign for parents. The department conducted a July survey of providers this summer. Some providers planned to open in August and several said they were uncertain when they will reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories