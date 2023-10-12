MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities have arrested a convicted sex offender for not registering and charged him with trying to electronically solicit a child, according to Madison Police.

Madison Police Department (MPD) officers went to the home of John Justin McCall, 51, on October 11, with a search warrant.

McCall is charged with SORNA (Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) violation and electronic solicitation of a child. McCall was booked into the Madison County Jail with a $43,000 bond.

MPD says this was a multi-agency investigation effort that included Homeland Security, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, Madison Police Department, Decatur Police Department, and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce.