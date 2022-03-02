MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Madison County couple is on a mission to get their loved one safely out of war-torn Ukraine.

William and Rita Andrews live in Madison County and have several adopted children. In 2014, they hosted a Ukrainian teen with hopes to adopt her. The adoption fell through, but the Andrews stayed in contact with Diana Shanovska and consider her as their daughter.

The Andrews are working to get Diana and her two children safely out of Ukraine but said it is going to take a network of charitable people.

“Her and her husband have two little girls. One and a half and four. Through constant contact with her, we realized really quick she needed a way out [of Ukraine],” Rita Andrews told News 19.

Diana lives in Novomyrhorod, Ukraine, about 150 miles (238km) south of the capital Kyiv, and is stranded with no vehicle. Her husband cannot leave the country after an order from the government prohibiting men aged 18- to 60-years-old from leaving.

“It’s really scary. She shows us pictures and videos outside her window. Chaos on the streets, fire, rockets going off in the background just like you see now, but right outside her window,” says William Andrews.

William said while the war might seem far away for many Americans, for anyone with ties to Ukraine it is very real.

“She’s real to us. She was in our home and like a daughter and she’s there,” he added.

As of Wednesday night, Diana messaged Rita that she was taking cover in a bomb shelter, praying to make it through the overnight raid.

“She’s very afraid for her children and is trying to keep them safe. When she messages us with her broken English ‘Mama, I’m scared. My babies, I don’t want nothing to happen to them.’ For us, that’s so hard to hear, so we want to do whatever we can to get her out,” says Rita.

William and Rita are working to help Diana evacuate from Ukraine through a network of missionaries. They made connections with American and Bulgarian missionaries in Sophia, Bulgaria when adopting two of their daughters and the plan is to get Diana to the border of Moldova, then to Romania and eventually to Bulgaria.

About the Andrews Family:

William and Rita were high school sweethearts and have been married for 33 years. The young military couple had twins at a young age, but when the twins were 13 years old William and Rita felt called to adopt.

“We went on a church mission trip to Guatemala to help the people there. Then on the way home, Rita said ‘hey we are going to adopt a baby’ she was pretty adamant we were going to,” William recalled.

The couple adopted their first daughter in 2003 from Guatemala and the rest is history. The Andrews family is full with two biological twins and seven adopted girls.

In 2014 William and Rita Andrews hosted a 14-year-old orphan from Ukraine with intentions of adopting her. For three months, Diana Shanovska became part of the Andrews family.

“We wanted so desperately to adopt her. She was a legal orphan in Ukraine but her grandmother had a connection to her and she had to approve,” explained Rita.

They have adopted daughters from Colombia, Guatemala, Trinidad & Tobago and Bulgaria.

How to Help:

The Andrews say they are first asking for prayers of safety over Diana and her children as they try to escape Ukraine. They are also asking for anyone led to donate and help Diana for transportation, food, and shelter.

“They can contact us if they want to give. We have a way to get money to her [Diana] and to load her card so she can use the funds to get to safety. And once she gets into Bulgaria and is safe, we want to be able to give her money as well but also the missionaries who are helping her,” says Rita.

The Andrews eventually want to help get Diana and her children safely to America and ask anyone with information to jumpstart that legal process to reach out.

“In the event, her husband sadly is to be killed, she has no one. So if there is anyone who knows the legal process for refugees to get them out and to safety if anyone knows how to start that process for her and the girls that would be amazing,” says Rita.

You can contact Rita Andrews through email at RLBA@hotmail.com or through phone at (334) 799-9897.