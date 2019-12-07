Lyons retiring as state docks chief

Jimmy Lyons will step down at the head of the Alabama State Port Authority at the end of 2020

The longtime head of the Alabama State Port Authority has announced he will step down at the end of next year. Jimmy Lyons is the first and only C.E.O. of the independent agency.

Lyons’ decision was first reported this week by container shipping news outlet JOC.com.

Lyons has been the head of the state docks for 22 years and has overseen numerous expansion projects, including the explosion of container shipping at the port. Lyons was also instrumental in the recruitment of ThyssenKrupp Steel and Airbus to Mobile, finding innovative solutions to various shipping challenges facing those projects

Lyons has been a major advocate of widening the Mobile Bay ship channel. He has also been a critic of Trump administration tariffs which he says choke trade and threaten the Mobile economy.