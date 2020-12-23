Lyons reflects on two decades of success and change at the State Docks

He is one of Mobile’s unsung heroes. The area’s economic diversification and growth owe much to the efforts of Jimmy Lyons, who is retiring at the end of the year, after 22 years as director of the Alabama Port Authority.

“In a lot of ways I’m going to miss it,” Lyons reflected this week from his office in the International Trade Center.

Lyons says he is proud of the legacy he’s established.

“We’re in a very strong financial position, as good as we have been even though we had a lousy year,” Lyons said lamenting COVID-19’s impact on worldwide demand, production and trade in 2020. “Our liquidity is still great and we’re in good shape and we’re on good, sound footing.”

Lyons says his major accomplishment at the state docks is the ever-expanding container terminal that opened in 2008 in partnership with APM Terminals. Lyons says, at the time, it was a risky endeavor.

“A lot of my friends and colleagues in this industry thought I had lost my mind,” he laughed. But Lyons said the port needed to diversify. It was handling too high a percentage of coal and timber products and had to adapt to the state’s changing economy

“Alabama’s employment base had become more geared toward advanced manufacturing and that needs containers.”

Over 22 years, Lyons has been essential to almost every major industrial project, not just at the port, but in the area at large.

“Jimmy Lyons has been a key player in all of the major economic development projects that have happened in this community since he’s been in that position at the port,” said Bill Sisson, president of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

Sisson says that includes the area’s two biggest projects this century, ones the general public may not directly attribute to the port: Airbus and the $5 billion dollar steel mill in Calvert, now operated by AM/NS and Outokumpu.

“It was an eight-year effort to get Airbus in here,” says Lyons, who made numerous trips to Germany and France to convince the aircraft giant that Mobile’s port could handle the arrival of the fuselages and other large plane components and move them safely inland to the Brookley Aeroplex for assembly.

Lyons also came up with the key strategic move that allowed the ThyssenKrupp steel mill project to move forward — getting the steel slab from Brazil to the facility in north Mobile County on the shallow Mobile River

“The draft was not deep enough for the vessel to get up to the facility on the river so he developed the concept of unloading at a special dock facility at the port and barging to the plant in Calvert,” Sisson said. “And that solution at Pinto Island made it possible for this community to win that project. And the rest, as they say, is history!”

Lyons says Airbus and the steel mill project demonstrate the real function of the state docks — not to just move products in and out — but to grow the economy across Alabama.

“That’s really our purpose – to generate employment, not just here in the port, but across the state for people who have industries with a need for global shipping,” Lyons said.

Lyons points out big things on the horizon at the port. Next year a roll-on-roll-off facility will open on the Mobile River near Three Mile Creek. That will allow the port to more efficiently export the tens of thousands of vehicles now being made in the state.

Also, work will soon begin on further deepening of the port. That will allow even larger container ships to dock here.

Lyons sees a bright future for the port, and the state

“I think Alabama has been doing great and we are a part of that.”

The Port Authority Board of Directors has already named Lyons’ successor. John Driscoll has already been in Mobile working with Lyons for several months. Driscoll comes to Alabama from the Port of Oakland in California.

