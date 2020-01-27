Luke Bryan “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” coming to The Wharf Amphitheater

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)— Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to announce Luke Bryan bringing the “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” to the Gulf Coast.
Friday, June 5th. Doors will open at 7 PM
The Wharf Amphitheater
Luke Bryan will be joined with special guests Morgan Wallen & Caylee Hammack
Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31st beginning at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.com
