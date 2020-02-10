Love’s Travel Stops National Hiring Day event on Feb. 25

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WKRG) — Looking for a job? Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is seeking to hire new employees for full-time and part-time roles as tire technicians, mechanic apprentices and diesel mechanics at its one-day hiring event. National Hiring Day will take place on February 25 from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at more than 380 Love’s Truck Care Center and Speedco locations across the country.

“Love’s is a great place to build a career, and we’re excited to build off last year’s momentum,” said Drew Graham, director of operations for Love’s. “Our team is our number one asset and is crucial to ensuring our operations run smoothly for customers, so this is an important event for us.”



Applicants interested in full-time or part-time positions can visit any Love’s Truck Care Center or Speedco location and learn more about working at Love’s and be interviewed on-site. Qualified candidates can be offered jobs on the spot contingent upon pre-screening requirements and will receive a free hot dog and drink when they apply.

Interested candidates should take copies of their resume along with a valid driver’s license and expect to submit to a drug screen. Eligible full-time employees can take advantage of Love’s health and wellness benefits, including 401(k) with matching contributions, medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage, flexible scheduling, holiday pay and competitive weekly pay among other benefits. Part-time employees are also eligible for dental, vision, telemedicine and other voluntary benefits.

Love’s prestigious mechanic apprenticeship program allows apprentices to earn a competitive wage while working toward the designation of a diesel mechanic. Upon successful completion of the apprentice program, apprentices will receive a tool kit valued at $3,500, which is theirs to keep after one year of employment as a mechanic. Newly hired diesel mechanics can make between $22 – $27 an hour.

Love’s currently employs more than 25,000 people in 41 states, providing career advancement opportunities at all levels. To register for Love’s National Hiring Day, visit https://loves-careers.com/. For a list of Love’s Truck Care Center and Speedco locations, https://www.loves.com/.

