Lottery could net Alabama $280 million a year

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Study Group on Gambling Policy was told in a meeting Friday that Alabama could expect to sell about a billion dollars a year in lottery tickets.

David Barden, CEO of the New Mexico lottery, told the group via Zoom that the state could net about $280 million a year.

The study group also heard from three federal officials about the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, which sets parameters for gambling compacts between states and Native American tribes. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians has proposed an agreement with Alabama to operate full casinos in the state. The Poarch Band currently operates electronic bingo casinos in Atmore, Wetumpka, and Montgomery.

The study group has been charged by the governor with issuing a final report no later than December 31.