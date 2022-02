WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A logger was killed during an accident Tuesday, Feb. 1 in Washington County. It happened near the Four Points community south of Fruitdale in the woods off of Highway 45.

Washington County Coroner Larry Daugherty said 56-year-old Armon Dale Reed was killed in the accident. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials tell WKRG News 5 Reed was killed when equipment malfunctioned.