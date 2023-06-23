(WHNT) — An 18-year-old Huntsville woman who authorities believed was in danger has been found in Texas, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

Previously, HPD reported that Charisma Turner, 18, was last seen on Monday, June 12 at about 12:30 p.m. on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville possibly driving a 2011 black Hyundai Sonata.

On June 21, HPD said investigators learned Turner had traveled to Texas to see some friends and was in a minor accident. She was transported to the hospital and is fine, authorities say.

Her family has been notified she was located.

During a briefing held on Tuesday, Sergeant Jack Pugh, a Huntsville Police Investigator, said a series of unusual events leads investigators to believe Turner may be in danger.

“She didn’t return to work, she never picked up her check for that week… her phone has been turned off and the vehicle she was in we haven’t been able to find it either,” said Pugh.

HPD thanked the public for their assistance in locating her.