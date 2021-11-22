Local woman rescues thousands of cats, looking to find them homes for holidays



PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The holidays bring the season of giving; one local woman is giving some animals the gift of a second chance. Pat’s Rescue Cats has rescued nearly 1,000 cats and kittens in the past few years and now they are asking the community for help to make sure their felines have a home for the holidays.

Pat Swift began her cat rescue mission four years ago. Hundreds of cats and kittens were being euthanized by animal control in the Phenix City area, and she made it her mission to save them from that fate.





The operation now rescues cats from high kill shelters, from the streets or from ending up homeless. For Swift, the need to save and protect these animals is part of who she is.

“I think it came from my father. He was just so kindhearted, I was always close to my dad. He was always bringing home dogs and cats and ducks… we had a German Shepherd from Vietnam that was a service dog for a short period of time… I’ve always had that connection with my father.” Pat Swift, Pat’s Rescue Cats







Swift uses her own home to nurse sick cats back to health and a second home where the cats stay until they find their forever family. She not only rescues the cats, but also makes sure they are vetted and receive the medical attention they need. From cats surviving gunshot wounds to cats missing eyes, her rescue mission doesn’t discriminate.

“I don’t just go in and say, ‘I want beautiful kittens to adopt.’ I pull the ones who are most in need to begin with. The primary thing that I need is help with vetting expenses and food.” Pat Swift, Pat’s Rescue Cats





Swift has more than 70 cats in her care. Saving from kill shelters is a never ending cycle, and this holiday season she is asking the community to consider adopting from her life-saving mission.

She is doing private adoptions through her Facebook page, and some of her cats will be available for adoption at Petsmart in Auburn every Saturday.

For those unable to adopt, but still wanting to give, Swift is additionally accepting supplies or financial donations to continue her mission. To give to Pat’s Rescue Cats, you can message Swift on Facebook or email patsrescuecats@gmail.com for more information.