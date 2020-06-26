Local superintendents responds to Dr. Eric Mackey’s reopening plan for Alabama schools

ERIC MACKEY_1524255015998.jpg.jpg

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama State School Superintendent Eric Mackey held a live conference Friday discussing plans for the reopening of schools in the Fall.

Mackey released a 50-page road map that sets the guidelines for schools to follow.

Baldwin County Superintendent, Eddie Tyler, released a statement following Mackey’s conference.

We met with Dr. Mackey and his team during conferences earlier this week where we were provided the information released today. We appreciate the work the state department is doing to provide these recommendations and understand that the final decisions about local education is being left up to each of the local boards across the state. We will make an announcement sometime after the Fourth of July about Baldwin County Public Schools’ return to classrooms on August 12.

Eddie Tyler, Baldwin County Superintendent

