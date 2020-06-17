Local groups planning to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on street in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile will soon join a handful of other cities in helping symbolize the Black Lives Matter movement and the day enslaved people were freed.

“We want to take advantage of the momentum now to focus on racial justice,” said Bryan Fuenmayor of Rainbow Mobile.

Bryan Fuenmayor with Rainbow Mobile, along with the Mobile Arts Council, the Alabama Contemporary Art Center and other groups are planning on painting “Black Lives Matter” on Conti Street, right near Cathedral Square.

The groups decided that something needed to be done in order to bring awareness to unarmed Black people being killed by police.

After seeing cities like Washington, D.C., and Charlotte paint murals on their streets, organizers wanted to continue the movement here.

Dozens of people plan on gathering to paint the mural using temporary chalk paint on Sunday afternoon, the same day as a planned virtual Juneteenth event.

Soynika Edwards-Bush is the lead artist on the project.

“We want to be represented in the city in a positive way. Saying that we’re here. Just counted, just recognized,” said Edwards-Bush.

“I feel like the community really wants this project to happen. They want to see this physical representing the movement. I’m hoping this starts conversations with people,” Fuenmayor said.

The project has received support from city council president Levon Manzie.

The event will be held on Conti street Sunday, June 21, from 1-7 p.m. People are encouraged to attend and help paint.

Organizers are pushing for the mural to become permanent.

Information on Sunday’s virtual Juneteeth is below:

