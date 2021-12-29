PHOTOS: Possible tornado damage as storms pass through Winfield

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A local emergency manager has reported significant structural damage in Winfield, a city in west Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The damage comes after a powerful storm system moved through the area Wednesday evening.
A drone video posted to social media shows the damage, which a local EMA official said is largely confined to the city’s downtown area.
Clear #tornado damage in downtown Winfield AL! #alwx @severestudios @ScottPeakeWX pic.twitter.com/BHKgcxIB8n— Jordan Hall (@JordanHallWX) December 30, 2021
Photos taken in Winfield also show the damage in the city’s downtown.
Heart is so broken for my hometown – Winfield, AL. Direct hit of tonight’s tornado.— Tony Ledwell (@tony_ledwell) December 30, 2021
Prayers for all! 🙏🏼❤️ #weareWinfield pic.twitter.com/5b8kIcTY8E
State Rep. Tracy Estes, who represents the city, posted on Facebook asking for prayers for the community.
