Local dentist captures pictures of large waterspout from his home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local dentist Nick Southall would normally be working on patients on a Tuesday morning. But because of the self-quarantine restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was at home instead – and got quite a thrill when he spotted a waterspout about a mile south of Fowl River.
“It’s not terribly unusual to see them, but this was particular big. Most are skinny,” he said.
Doctor Southall and his wife, Donna have lived on Mobile Bay since 1993 and enjoy watching active weather roll in. “It’s always exciting”, said Dr. Southall.
