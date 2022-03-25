MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Economics and Community Affairs awarded grants totaling $2.9 million to assist in weatherizing homes for low-income and elderly Alabama residents.

These grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program. This program provides funds to improve energy efficiency and the safety of homes. Priority is given to Alabama residents with disabilities, the elderly and low-income homes that have children.

“There are many Alabama residents on fixed incomes who may struggle to pay higher utility bills, especially in the hot summer months,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants are assisting in lowering the energy bills for many of them by updating their homes to keep them cooler during the summer and warmer during the winter.”

An annual energy audit is conducted that qualifies homes for weatherization assistance. Common improvements include installing extra insulation; sealing air leaks; repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units; and replacing light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs. These additions lower energy bills and reduce the risk of other hazards.

Gov. Ivey awarded 13 community agencies across the state to receive the grants. These community agencies manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals that wish to be considered for the assistance program.

ADECA stated that their members are administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in helping those who need it most by utilizing the Weatherization Assistance Program,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The partnerships with these community agencies ensure that many underserved residents receive improvements to their homes which in turn lowers high energy bills, particularly in the hot summer months.”

Below is a list of each grant, the recipient agency, counties served and the agency telephone number: