ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is set to execute Joe Nathan James, Jr. at 6 p.m. Thursday for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall. Barring court action, James will die by lethal injection at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where the state’s death row is located. Hall’s family is opposed to the execution, but Gov. Kay Ivey has said the lethal injection will move forward as scheduled.

CBS 42 will provide live updates on the execution below as new information becomes available.