WATCH: UAB hosts Q&A session with researchers to discuss COVID-19 vaccine, trials during pandemic

by: Erica Pettway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, UAB will host a Q&A session with Drs. Paul Goepfert and Nathan Erdmann.

Both Goepfert and Erdman are clinicians and researchers in UAB’s division of infectious diseases, are part of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic, and are spearheading UAB’s involvement in vaccine research and trials during this pandemic.

For more information, visit UABmedicine.org.

