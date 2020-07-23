WATCH: UAB hosts Q&A session with researchers to discuss COVID-19 vaccine, trials during pandemic

(WKRG) - Three-percent of people who voted in last week's Alabama Runoff Election did so by absentee ballot, a slightly higher percentage in Mobile County. With coronavirus still a major pandemic, many are pushing for increased absentee voting, extended voting periods, an other measure to make elections safer during COVID-19.

According to the Brennan Center - a non-partisan law and public policy institute at New York University Law School - and the Alabama Secretary of State's office, three-percent of the 626,500 people who voted July 14th did so through the absentee process. The absentee figure was roughly five-percent in Mobile County, according to the Mobile County Probate Court office.