WATCH: Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox hosts town hall to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is set to host a Town Hall Friday morning with the latest updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 48,588 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as of right now.



Health officials say that 1,042 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported statewide. 25,783 people have recovered from the virus and 3,039 people are currently being treated in Alabama hospitals. So far 467,754 tests have been completed in Alabama as cases continue to increase.

For more information visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.