BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) responded Friday to the scene of an unattended package near Temple Beth-El, a local synagogue.

Truman Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the Birmingham Police Department, said that around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the head of security for the local Jewish federation notified local police and the FBI of a suspicious package in the bushes just outside the synagogue.

When law enforcement responded to the scene, they found the backpack to be suspicious as well, police said.

“Once our techs got on the scene, they were not able to tell what was in the backpack, but what they observed was alarming,” Fitzgerald said.

Law enforcement used robotic technology to retrieve the backpack and are transporting it to a secure location where it can be inspected, according to Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said he is aware of at least one recent threat against the synagogue. That threat resulted in a similar situation, he said, where police responded to a report of a suspicious package. That case “wasn’t as extreme,” Fitzgerald said, and police were able to eliminate any threat.

Friday’s event occurred a day after federal law enforcement in New Jersey warned local synagogues about a generalized threat toward Jewish institutions in the state. That larger context, Fitzgerald said, is something that shouldn’t be ignored.

“Our Jewish community has always been targeted, and it makes you just want to wrap your arms around them and do what you can to protect them,” Fitzgerald said.

In an earlier statement, Birmingham Police Department had provided only limited information about the situation.

“BPD is on the scene of an unattended package near Temple Beth-El (20179 Highland Avenue),” the department’s initial statement said.

