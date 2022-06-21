(WKRG) — We are tracking live election results for Alabama’s 2022 Primary runoffs. These results will update through the night as more information comes into the WKRG News 5 newsroom.

Though turnout is expected to be low, with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office predicting turnout to range from 10 to 15 percent, there are some competitive state-wide races and important races to track in Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia Counties. Katie Britt, now endorsed by former President Donald Trump, hopes to prevail over Rep. Mo Brooks to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby on the Republican ticket in the November general election.

Two Republicans are in a runoff to replace outgoing Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill. State Auditor Jim Zeigler faces Alabama House Rep. Wes Allen in that contest.

Democrats Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders Fortier face off to challenge Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in November.

The Republican contest for Mobile County District Judge, Place 1 pits Chris Callaghan against Jennifer Wright. In Baldwin County, Republicans Steve Carey and Matt McKenzie hope to compete for the County Commission district 2 seat. And in Escambia County, Republicans Scottie Stewart and Larry White hope to compete for County Commission District 3.