Little Richard to be buried Wednesday in Huntsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard will be buried at Oakwood University, a historically black university in Huntsville, Alabama.
Gerald Kibble, director of Oakwood Memorial Gardens, said the private funeral will be held Wednesday and will not be open to the public.
Little Richard’s close friend Pastor Bill Minson said the singer was an alumnus of the university. Little Richard died Saturday at the age of 87 in Tennessee due to bone cancer.
The cemetery is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist university.
LATEST STORIES
- Doctors afraid COVID-19 may lead to more skin cancer cases
- At White House, Kansas governor praises Trump’s outbreak response
- Large police presence at Snappy Car Wash in Atmore
- Don’t self-medicate, health officials warn
- Lawmakers push for nationwide investment to expand access to reliable broadband internet