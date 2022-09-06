HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There have been plenty of films made right here in the Yellowhammer State. In fact, there are so many that News 19 couldn’t fit all of them in one article.

Last December, News 19 posted an article entitled, “Did you know these hit movies were made in Alabama?” On that list, films like “Get Out,” “Blue Sky” and “Big Fish” were included. Those movies were shot in areas like Fairhope, Wetumpka, and Selma.

As stated above, there were so many films made in Alabama that it warranted another list. News 19 compiled a second list of films that were made from Mobile all the way to Scottsboro.

I Still Believe (2020)

KJ Apa attends the LA premiere of “I Still Believe” at ArcLight Hollywood on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

What’s it about? This biographical film follows the story of Jeremy Camp, a contemporary Christian musician, and his wife Melissa, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer before they married.

Sister Sister (1982)

In this Dec. 15, 1992 file photo, American poet and writer Maya Angelou speaks in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

What’s it about? The film follows a stressed family, namely a pair of sisters, who try to maintain their revered father’s home. The original story was written by Maya Angelou.

Need for Speed (2014)

Star Aaron Paul attends the US Premiere of DreamWorks Pictures “Need For Speed” at The TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, March 6, 2014. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for DreamWorks Pictures/AP Images)

What’s it about? Based on the video game franchise of the same name, a street racer framed by his wealthy business associate sets out for revenge.

42 (2013)

Rachel Robinson and Chadwick Boseman at The Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ 42, on Tuesday, April, 9th, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images)

What’s it about? The follows the story of Jackie Robinson, the first African-American man to play Major League Baseball in the modern era.

Death Ship (1980)

The 1980 horror film “Death Ship” centers on a ghostly freighter that sinks a modern-day cruise ship. (Getty Images)

What’s it about? A mysterious freight ship rams and sinks a modern-day cruiser ship – leaving the survivors to climb aboard the ghostly vessel.

Just Mercy (2019)

Bryan Stevenson accept the award for outstanding motion picture for “Just Mercy”at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan stand behind. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

What’s it about? The film follows the young lawyer Bryan Stevenson who represents Walter McMillan, a man wrongly convicted of murdering a young woman in the 1980s.

Oculus (2013)

The city of Fairhope, Ala. was the site of one of 2013’s spookiest films, “Oculus.” (Getty Images)