Limited summer practices okay’d by AHSAA

All Star Week in Montgomery is cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Conditioning, skills workouts, and weightlifting will be allowed for high school athletes beginning June 8, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Monday.

AHSSA Director Steve Savarese says the move is dependent on decisions by state superintendent Eric Mackey and Governor Kay Ivey concerning COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

For now, a total of ten student athletes and coaches can participate in a practice session. Any student or coach with coronavirus symptoms will be encouraged to stay home, and any equipment used must be sanitized after each use.

Last week, the AHSAA cancelled all summer games between schools, including 7-on-7 football. The AHSAA has also cancelled its North-South All Star Week set for July 13-17 in Montgomery.

