LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) —A Limestone Correctional Officer is reportedly on the opposite end of the law amid several instances casting a negative light on the facility.

58-year-old Troy Jefferson Hughes is said to have turned himself into the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week after being accused of an unwanted advance while on the job.

Court documents said Hughes kissed a fellow employee on the cheek and laughed about it last September.

An initial report was filed for sexual misconduct, but court records show Hughes was charged with harassment.

Following an investigation, a misdemeanor arrest warrant was issued for Hughes for harassment/intimidation. When he learned this, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), they said Hughes turned himself in.

Hughes has already been released on a $500 bond.