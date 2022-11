DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– The Dothan Fire Department confirmed that a lightning strike was the cause of an early morning house fire in Dothan’s garden district.

A fire occurred in the 400 block of Gardinia Street, off Main Street.

The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A neighbor says he called the fire department around 8:00 a.m. after he heard a loud booming sound from the home.

Stay with WDHN for updates.