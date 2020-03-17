Lifesouth needs blood: Anticipation of COVID-19 is leading to widespread blood shortages

(WKRG)— Forced cancellations of blood drives due to COVID-19 continue to negatively impact the blood supply, which endangers those needing lifesaving blood transfusions.

LifeSouth along with the FDA, urges donors to donate blood now and pleads for organizations to host blood drives. Blood donors are needed every day, and anyone who is in good health is encouraged to donate.

“We have already seen a significant decrease in donations as the outbreak progresses and are facing a critical public health risk if the blood supply continues to decline” Dr. Chris Lough, Vice President of Medical Services

The Coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.

To find a blood drive near you or for more information about hosting a blood drive, visit lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707.

