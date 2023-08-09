LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) — A black ribbon is tied to the door of Chief Rodger Dean’s second home.

“He was one of those that if there was a wreck, if there was a fire, if there was a medical call he was there. I mean, he was coming,” said Eric Sullivan.

He spent countless hours doing what he loved, not only working as Leroy Volunteer Fire Department’s chief, but he was also a member of the Wagarville Volunteer Fire Department. Former chief there, Eric Sullivan, spent 32 years working with his friend.

“He was always there. If something happened in my family he was there. If he knew I needed something he was coming,” Sullivan explained.

Wednesday was a somber day. Flags were lowered in front of the fire station as folks remembered a man who gave so much. Dean passed away last weekend after battling pancreatic cancer.

“He didn’t care who you was. If you needed help he was coming. He was there,” said Sullivan.

Firetrucks lined Hwy. 43 in front of Lathan Funeral Home in nearby Jackson as volunteer firefighters from across Washington and Clarke counties pulled together for one of their own.

“We’re a close-knit family. The fire family is very, very close. We are there to support each other in life and in death. I’m very sorry for his family, but yeah we’re going to stick together no matter what,” said Genice Caten with Millry Fire Rescue.

The chief laid to rest less than a mile from the fire station. Rodger Dean was 67-years-old.