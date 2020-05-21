Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye tests positive for coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Governor Kay Ivey is expected to make an announcement about the next phase of business reopenings ahead of the expiration of the latest "Safer at Home Order" on Friday.

An amended order issued last week kept movie theaters, casinos and entertainment venues closed, while allowing restaurant dining rooms, gyms and salons to reopen. The order is set to expire at 5 p.m. on May 22.