Lee County Deputy wounded in shooting during traffic stop

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County deputy has been shot and wounded during a traffic stop in Beauregard, according to Sheriff Jay Jones. The deputy is being flown to Columbus, Georgia for emergency medical treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Sheriff Jones says the shooting happened around 8:30 Wednesday morning when the deputy pulled over a motorcyclist for a traffic stop on the Beauregard community. Investigators are still gathering information.

Sheriff Jones says a suspect is not in custody.

This is a breaking news situation, and limited details are available. News 3 will update you with information as we learn it.